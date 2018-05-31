NTU listed among world's 100 most-esteemed universities

London, May 30 (CNA) National Taiwan University (NTU) has been named one of the world's top 100 universities with the best reputation for research and teaching in 2018, making it the only Taiwanese university to make the list.

NTU's ranking fell in the 51-60 slot, the same as in 2017, in the World Reputation Rankings 2018 survey released Wednesday that covered 105 universities around the world and was conducted by Times Higher Education (THE), a leading provider of higher education data for the world's research-led institutions.

The United States continued to dominate the table, with Harvard University taking the top spot for the eighth consecutive year, and 43 other U.S. institutions making the top 100, it said.

From second to 10th spots were Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Stanford University, University of Cambridge, University of Oxford, University of California, Berkeley, Princeton University, Yale University, University of California, Los Angeles, and University of Chicago.

The University of Tokyo beat other Asian universities to claim 13th place, while Chinese universities took six spots -- Tsinghua University at 14th, Peking University at 17th and Zhejiang University in the 71-80 bracket. Fudan University, University of Science and Technology of China and Shanghai Jiao Tong University all ranked in the 81-90 slot.

Judging from the rankings, THE said, Asia's leading universities still lack the global standing that is enjoyed by many of their peers in the United Kingdom and the U.S.

A THE analysis, based on a survey of leading scholars, shows that many Asian universities on the top 100 list tend to get the majority of their votes from academics based within their own countries.

In contrast, North American universities on average receive just under half their votes from within their national borders, while European universities generally receive the vast majority of votes from outside their homelands, it said.