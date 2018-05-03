Upcoming Events in Taipei for June 1 to June 7

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The month of May has come to a close, as people throughout Taiwan prepare for the true summer heat to begin. But don’t let the high temperatures keep you indoors, because there is plenty to keep you occupied and entertained in the first week of June.



Here is a list of events we think readers might enjoy around Taipei from June 1- June 8.

Festivals and Exhibitions

The Taipei Literature Film Festival begins on May 31 and continues until June 14. The festival will feature a variety of events and lectures on some of the most iconic performers, authors and directors of the 20 th century. In addition to an incredible list of films being screened there are also special lectures (in Chinese) planned for Saturday and Sunday.

A celebration of art, music and creativity is taking place on Saturday June 2 and Sunday June 3. The ACID EFKT Festival will take place at the Grassroots space (120草原自治區 Grassroots) on Linsen North rd. There will be live music performances, along with opportunities to learn and practice arts and crafts at various skill workshops. If you’ve got the creative itch and want to join an exciting social event with like minds, be sure to check out the event, which is scheduled to run from Noon until midnight both days this weekend.

The Graduate Institute of Fine Arts departments at Taipei National University of the Arts will be hosting an art exhibition from June 1 to June 10 entitle “Difference and Identity: Contemporary Cross Cultural Encounter through Arts.” The goal is to explore identity and cross-cultural communication through art. The exhibition is being held at the Beitou Public Assembly Hall (北投公民會館). An opening reception for the event will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday June 1. Check the Event page for more information.

Food and Market Events

Both days this weekend, June 2-3 the Carousel Market group (Carousell 旋轉拍賣) is hosting one of their amazing second hand market and auction events. Vendors will bring their used items, and collections of all sorts of goodies. Guests at the event can barter or trade with vendors or join special auction activities. The event starts at 1 p.m. on Saturday on Choushan rd. near the Library of National Taiwan University.

If you are a photography buff, or just like exploring niche markets for vintage gear, then there is a must-go event for you happening in Taipei, Sunday, June 3 at the Wanjing Photo Gallery (萬鏡寫真館). A vintage photographer’s market (古寫真市) event is being held near Guting MRT station that will feature a variety of vendors selling classic cameras and components, various types of film, vintage prints, as well as an array of vintage books on photography and film. If photography is your thing, this event is for you.

Music and Entertainment

If you’re looking for a place to watch the NBA Finals in Taipei with other sports fans, consider joining the crowd at the Brass Monkey for live viewings of the Warriors Vs. Cavaliers. The first game is scheduled for 9 a.m. tomorrow morning, June 1.



Pet lovers are invited to the PAINT SIP art space near Taipei 101 for an afternoon to Paint Your Pet on June 3. Pet owners are encouraged to bring their pets for a relaxing social afternoon of animal fun and creativity. The event is NT$1,600 per person (or NT$1,400) if you sign up as a group and starts at 1:00 p.m.



For fans of stand-up comedy, don’t miss a great opportunity to check out some local talent this Friday night. The Taiwan Whackpats of Comedy and the Royal Art Café are hosting “Comedy Night Returns,” which is sure to be one of the “funniest Friday night in Taipei, featuring Taiwan’s best comedians.” The show starts at 9:30 p.m. prompt, entrance is NT$250. Check the event page for more info.



If you’re looking for a relaxing Sunday night and an opportunity to make new friends, and maybe practice you Chinese of your English, then check out the Triple B Social (BBQ, Beer, and Board Games) at the Lab (众樂Lab). Food and board games will be available from Noon until 9 p.m on June 3. The organizers are planning to make the Triple B Social a regular monthly gathering. Go check it out!

National Theater and Concert Hall

Harry Potter fans, act quickly, because there are only a few seats left for the three performances of Harry Potter and the Philiosopher’s Stone in Concert which is being shown Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the National Concert Hall. If you’ve ever wanted to experience a Harry Potter adventure accompanied with a full orchestra, now is your chance.



The Taiwanese theater group Storyworks is performing their work entitled “As you like it” (偽婚男女) a touching but comedic story about family, marriage and sexuality. The story follows two gay couples that attempt to make their family members happy by agreeing to marriage with each other’s partners. There are four performances of the show this weekend June 1 – June 3 at the National Concert Hall.





Next week on Wednesday June 6, the Ukrainian National Ballet will have the first of three performances at the National Theater in Taipei. There are still tickets available for what are certain to be spectacular performances from the Kiev Ballet ensemble and the Ukrainian National Opera. Performances will also be held Thursday, June 7, and Friday, June 8. Visit the official event page for more info.



Also on June 6 is the 50th anniversary performance of Taipei Civic Symphony Orchestra. It will be held at the National Concert Hall at 6:30 p.m. Tickets range from NT$300 to NT$1000.

There are a variety of other performances happening at the National Theater and Concert Hall all the time. Check their calendar to see what else is happening.

Regular Hangouts

If you want to put your English to use and enjoy an open forum to discuss different topics and hear presentations in English, check out the iEnglish Club English Gathering every Saturday.

If you're looking for a family friendly group to practice your English or your Chinese, consider checking out events with Language Exchange Taipei. They are having a free language exchange on Sunday afternoon at Lifehouse Taipei.

The LEIT Language Exchange group regularly hosts a huge number of activities. Check their events page for friendly hangouts and language exchange opportunities. This Saturday, June 2 there is a social networking event at the EPL Steakhouse and Lounge.



(Image from Rhythm & Soul Nights FB Event Page)

Also at EPL Steak House, check out Rhythm and Soul Nights, a regular event planned for Wednesday evenings. A team of DJs will be bringing you the best sounds from the '50s, '60s, '70s, '80s and beyond, covering Motown, Stax, Northern Soul, '90s neo-soul and more. An open mic will also be available for those who want to share their own music, poetry, or spoken word performances. Check out it out on June 6. Music starts at 8:00 p.m.

For those new to Taipei, or who have been here a while but still haven’t seen all the city has to offer, consider taking a walking tour with "Like it Formosa.” Tours happen regularly every week, with four different types of tours to choose from, depending on what you want to see.

And depending on your interests, check this list of meet up groups regularly to see if there is anything up your alley.