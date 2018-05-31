  1. Home
National League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/05/31 16:01
East Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 32 22 .593
Atlanta 32 23 .582 ½
Philadelphia 30 23 .566
New York 27 26 .509
Miami 20 35 .364 12½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 36 21 .632
Chicago 29 23 .558
St. Louis 29 24 .547 5
Pittsburgh 29 26 .527 6
Cincinnati 20 37 .351 16
West Division
W L Pct GB
Colorado 30 26 .536
Arizona 28 27 .509
Los Angeles 26 29 .473
San Francisco 26 30 .464 4
San Diego 24 33 .421

___

Tuesday's Games

Chicago Cubs 8, Pittsburgh 6

Washington 3, Baltimore 2

Atlanta 7, N.Y. Mets 6

St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 1

Colorado 11, San Francisco 4

Arizona 5, Cincinnati 2

Philadelphia 6, L.A. Dodgers 1

San Diego 9, Miami 5

Wednesday's Games

Milwaukee 3, St. Louis 2

Cincinnati 7, Arizona 4

Pittsburgh 2, Chicago Cubs 1

Washington 2, Baltimore 0

N.Y. Mets 4, Atlanta 1

San Francisco 7, Colorado 4

L.A. Dodgers 8, Philadelphia 2

San Diego 3, Miami 2

Thursday's Games

Chicago Cubs (Quintana 5-4) at N.Y. Mets (Lugo 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Williams 5-3) at St. Louis (Flaherty 2-1), 7:15 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 6-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 1-4), 7:35 p.m.

Washington (Roark 2-4) at Atlanta (Newcomb 5-1), 7:35 p.m.

Miami (Chen 1-2) at San Diego (Lyles 1-1), 9:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 3-4) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 2-4), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Strasburg 6-4) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 4-3), 7:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 4-3) at Chicago White Sox (Santiago 1-2), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Taillon 2-4) at St. Louis (Mikolas 6-0), 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Wood 1-4) at Colorado (Anderson 3-1), 8:40 p.m.

Miami (Hernandez 0-2) at Arizona (Buchholz 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 3-6) at San Diego (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Pivetta 4-3) at San Francisco (Stratton 6-3), 10:15 p.m.