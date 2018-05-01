Man attacks Taiwan Ministry of Justice with Molotov cocktail

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Guards prevented a man from lighting up a Molotov cocktail inside the reception area at the Ministry of Justice Thursday.

The man, aged about 40, showed up at the ministry around 2:20 p.m., the Central News Agency reported.

He first threw a burning paper bag at the reception desk, followed by a bottle filled with gasoline, but as it failed to explode, he produced a cigarette lighter to try and set the fuel on fire. However, guards intervened and restrained the man before he was able to set off an explosion, according to CNA.

As he was questioned by police, media reported that the man had expressed dissatisfaction with the policies of Justice Minister Chiu Tai-san (邱太三) over the past two years.