Man attacks Taiwan Ministry of Justice with Molotov cocktail

Suspect was dissatisfied with justice minister's performance

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/05/31 15:53

A man tried to attack the Ministry of Justice with a Molotov cocktail, but guards overpowered him before an explosion was set off. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Guards prevented a man from lighting up a Molotov cocktail inside the reception area at the Ministry of Justice Thursday.

The man, aged about 40, showed up at the ministry around 2:20 p.m., the Central News Agency reported.

He first threw a burning paper bag at the reception desk, followed by a bottle filled with gasoline, but as it failed to explode, he produced a cigarette lighter to try and set the fuel on fire. However, guards intervened and restrained the man before he was able to set off an explosion, according to CNA.

As he was questioned by police, media reported that the man had expressed dissatisfaction with the policies of Justice Minister Chiu Tai-san (邱太三) over the past two years.
Ministry of Justice
Molotov cocktail

