YJ Link Co., Ltd. Launches Smart Conveyor System

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 31, 2018--YJ Link Co., Ltd., a company specializing in the manufacturing of Board Handling Equipment in SMT Line and serving global corporations in 45 countries as their main clients, announced that they have developed the Smart Conveyor System through improvement of the operational system of individual facilities and network interface in line with the rapidly-changing SMT market due to Industry 4.0.

YJ facility, which composes the SMART SMT LINE, is connected to the line control PC through LAN communication, and the customer can convey PCB information and operational orders to each YJ facility through the line control PC.

In addition, YJ smart facility, which enables the operator to monitor the status of the equipment in the line in realtime through the web server (mobile unit and PC, etc.), is being highlighted as the next-generation SMT solution to enhance customers' productivity and competitiveness.

In particular, the company independently developed the microcontroller-based “MICOM (Embedded)” to provide full factory automation and fully-integrated management technology to customers.

YJ smart facility, to which MICOM is applied, is a system capable of controlling motor and digital signals, and higher and more advanced equipment operation control with higher work efficiency through the application of a Graphical User Interface (GUI) for the facility interface.

Core YJ smart facility technology, to which MICOM is grafted, can --automatically change models, --provide production history management and processing of an unlimited amount of data through LOG file, --provide realtime line monitoring for maintenance and repair of, and preventive services for, the facility, and --provide an environment for the establishment of a Manufacturing Execution System (MES)-linked integrated management system.

Along with this, YJ Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) has been drawing extensive attention as the interests of countless customers throughout the world are being focused on smart factory.

In addition to the PCB loader and unloader that compose the SMT LINE, YJ AGV also automatically inputs and releases the magazine rack by linking to the customer’s material warehouse. It increases the productivity of the customer’s manufacturing line by securing the operator resources.

Meanwhile, YJ Link Co., Ltd. is also spreading its reputation as a socially-responsible corporation that safeguards the dreams of children under difficult circumstances through regular contributions to ChildFund Korea.

