Photo of the Day: Taipei night skyline from Fudekeng

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- An American contributor to the New York Times, Chris Horton, captured this photo of Taipei's skyline at night from Fudekeng (福德坑) on May 29.

Horton, who is based in Taipei, said that he snapped the photo while cycling through Fudekeng Reserve Park at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

To the right of Taipei 101 is the new 48-story Taipei Nan Shan Plaza tower, which is now the second tallest building in the city and the third tallest in Taiwan.



Taipei skyline at night. (Photo by Chris Horton)