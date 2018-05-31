North Korea: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrives for talks

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in North Korea on Thursday for talks with senior officials.
The visit comes amid a flurry of diplomatic efforts by Pyongyang, Seoul and Washington to restore a meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un, originally scheduled for June 12 in Singapore but later canceled by Trump.
What happened
- Lavrov met with his North Korean counterpart Ri Yong Ho and others at the Supreme People's Assembly building in the North Korean capital.
- Lavrov and his deputy Igor Morgulov paid their respects at a monument to Soviet soldiers in Pyongyang's Moranbong Park.
- The Russian Foreign Ministry said earlier Lavrov and Ri were expected to discuss "vital issues of bilateral relations and key international and regional issues."
- Further details of Lavrov's schedule in Pyongyong were not disclosed.
ap/rt (AP, AFP, Reuters)
