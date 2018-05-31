North Korea: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrives for talks

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in North Korea on Thursday for talks with senior officials.



The visit comes amid a flurry of diplomatic efforts by Pyongyang, Seoul and Washington to restore a meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un, originally scheduled for June 12 in Singapore but later canceled by Trump.

What happened

Lavrov met with his North Korean counterpart Ri Yong Ho and others at the Supreme People's Assembly building in the North Korean capital.

Lavrov and his deputy Igor Morgulov paid their respects at a monument to Soviet soldiers in Pyongyang's Moranbong Park.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said earlier Lavrov and Ri were expected to discuss "vital issues of bilateral relations and key international and regional issues."

Further details of Lavrov's schedule in Pyongyong were not disclosed.

ap/rt (AP, AFP, Reuters)

