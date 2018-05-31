  1. Home
North Korea: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrives for talks

By  Deutsche Welle
2018/05/31 15:02

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in North Korea on Thursday for talks with senior officials.

The visit comes amid a flurry of diplomatic efforts by Pyongyang, Seoul and Washington to restore a meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un, originally scheduled for June 12 in Singapore but later canceled by Trump.

What happened

  • Lavrov met with his North Korean counterpart Ri Yong Ho and others at the Supreme People's Assembly building in the North Korean capital.
  • Lavrov and his deputy Igor Morgulov paid their respects at a monument to Soviet soldiers in Pyongyang's Moranbong Park.
  • The Russian Foreign Ministry said earlier Lavrov and Ri were expected to discuss "vital issues of bilateral relations and key international and regional issues."
  • Further details of Lavrov's schedule in Pyongyong were not disclosed.

