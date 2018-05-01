U.S. should tell China it is changing the status quo: ex-AIT chair

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The United States government should tell China it is changing the status quo in relations with Taiwan, former American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Chairman Richard Bush said Wednesday.

Either the president of the U.S. or its secretary of state or its defense secretary should directly tell his Chinese counterpart that Washington had not been trying to change the status quo in cross-strait relations, Taiwan had not been trying either, but China had been, said Bush, who serves as director of the Center for Northeast Asian Policy at the Brookings Institution.

Beijing’s moves damaged U.S.-China relations and did not help the country reach its aims toward Taiwan, the Liberty Times quoted Bush as saying at a seminar Wednesday.

U.S. administration officials should tell China it should reconsider its threats against Taiwan while Washington would be keeping a close watch, Bush said.

The former AIT chief and Asia expert was speaking at a seminar evaluating the first two years in power of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), where most participants agreed that Tsai had not been provoking China while she had mostly focused on domestic reform issues, the Liberty Times reported.

Another Taiwan expert, Bonnie Glaser of the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said the U.S. should join up with other countries in speaking up on the island’s behalf, especially now that Taiwan was facing pressure from China against its diplomatic allies and against companies listing Taiwan as a separate country on their websites.

Bush said that the U.S. should place its own interest first and not be afraid of Beijing’s reaction in defending interests shared with Taiwan, the Liberty Times reported.