|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Betts Bos
|48
|184
|52
|66
|.359
|Brantley Cle
|44
|181
|30
|62
|.343
|Altuve Hou
|57
|233
|33
|78
|.335
|Segura Sea
|52
|222
|38
|74
|.333
|Simmons LAA
|54
|201
|32
|67
|.333
|Castellanos Det
|52
|209
|28
|68
|.325
|MMachado Bal
|56
|219
|30
|71
|.324
|JMartinez Bos
|53
|205
|36
|66
|.322
|Ramos TB
|43
|163
|17
|51
|.313
|MDuffy TB
|40
|161
|10
|50
|.311
|Home Runs
Trout, Los Angeles, 18; JMartinez, Boston, 18; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 17; Betts, Boston, 17; MMachado, Baltimore, 16; Gallo, Texas, 15; Judge, New York, 15; KDavis, Oakland, 13; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 13; 5 tied at 12.
|Runs Batted In
JMartinez, Boston, 47; MMachado, Baltimore, 45; Haniger, Seattle, 40; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 40; Judge, New York, 40; Lowrie, Oakland, 39; Moustakas, Kansas City, 39; KDavis, Oakland, 38; Benintendi, Boston, 38; Betts, Boston, 37.
|Pitching
Severino, New York, 8-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 8-2; Morton, Houston, 7-0; Porcello, Boston, 7-2; Verlander, Houston, 7-2; Happ, Toronto, 7-3; Snell, Tampa Bay, 7-3; Rodriguez, Boston, 6-1; Tanaka, New York, 6-2; 2 tied at 6-3.