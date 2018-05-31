  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

Jeremy Lin arrives in Taipei to coach basketball in eastern Taiwan

Taiwanese-American NBA star Jeremy Lin comes to coach in eastern Taiwan

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/05/31 14:32

Lin takes selfie with crowd fans at airport. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwanese-American Jeremy Lin (林書豪) early this morning (May 31) arrived at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport for a 7-day trip in the country, which will include a two-day basketball camp for select elementary students in eastern Taiwan's Hualien County, reported Liberty Times

Having departed from New York, Lin arrived at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport at 5:30 a.m. this morning where he was greeted by hundreds of screaming fans. Lin stayed for an extra 30 minutes in the entry hall for the airport's Terminal 2 to take time to sign autographs for his eager fans. 

Lin will hold a press conference this afternoon and tomorrow he will head to Changhua for a charity event. On June 2, Lin will hold a two-day basketball camp for 60 elementary school students in Hualien.

On Jun 6, Lin will fly to Hong Kong, where he will stay for two days, before heading to Shanghai on June 9. 


Lin poses with child who has adopted his hairstyle. (CNA image)


Lin signs autographs for fans. (CNA image)

Video of Lin signing autographs for fans. 
Jeremy Lin
NBA
basketball

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwanese billionaire Joe Tsai buys 49% stake in NBA Brooklyn Nets basketball team
2018/04/13 17:44
Prokhorov completes sale of 49 percent of Nets to Tsai
2018/04/13 11:20
Jeremy Lin on the list of 100 greatest NBA “Game Changers” of all-time
2018/03/30 19:44
Alab Pilipinas eliminates Taiwan's Formosa Dreamers in ABL Playoffs
2018/02/19 17:10
Taiwanese fan flies 6,500 miles to watch Vince Carter, gets to join practice
2018/02/12 15:10