Hinkle says she decided against US team Pride Month call up

Jaelene Hinkle revealed she decided not to play for the U.S. women's national team last year because her Christian faith prevented her from wearing a jersey that commemorated LGBTQ Pride Month.

Hinkle revealed the reason for her decision last June in an interview posted Wednesday on The 700 Club website. No formal reason for her absence was given by the national team at the time.

"I just felt so convicted in my spirit that it wasn't my job to wear this jersey," she said.

Hinkle has not been called up to the national team since.

A defender, Hinkle plays for the North Carolina Courage of the National Women's Soccer League. The Courage visited the Portland Thorns on Thursday night, and there were boos heard when she was announced in the starting lineup.

Hinkle did not comment after the match.

The Courage, who rank atop the NWSL standings, beat the Thorns 4-1.