Chirinos' two-run single completes Rangers' rally in 7-6 win

SEATTLE (AP) — Robinson Chirinos' tiebreaking two-run double in the seventh inning capped another late-inning rally, and the Texas Rangers beat the Seattle Mariners 7-6 on Wednesday night.

The Rangers did damage in back-to-back nights against a wild and ineffective Seattle bullpen, which surrendered five runs in the sixth and seventh innings.

Delino DeShields (walk) and Shin-Soo Choo (single) reached base for Texas to open the seventh against right-hander Ryan Cook.

Two batters later, Nomar Mazara greeted left-hander Marc Rzepczynski with a sharp two-run single to center field to tie the game at 5-all. Rzepczynski (0-1) walked Jurickson Profar and Joey Gallo before he was pulled.

Against Juan Nicasio, Seattle's third pitcher of the inning, Chirinos lined a hit off Ryon Healy's glove at first base, easily scoring the go-ahead runs.

A night after walking eight Rangers hitters, Seattle pitchers issued seven walks Wednesday night.

It was the Rangers' first back-to-back wins on the road since taking the first two games of a series in Toronto, April 27-28. Right-hander Tony Barnette (1-0) picked up his first win of the season in relief of Matt Moore. Keone Kela earned his 12th save, giving up an RBI single in the ninth to Nelson Cruz.

KELA SETTLING IN AS CLOSER

Kela, who graduated from nearby Chief Sealth High School in Seattle, had registered four consecutive scoreless outings in the past week before Wednesday. He has become the team's primary ninth-inning option.

"I had to grow into it," Kela said. "I've always enjoyed pitching in high-pressure situations — the defining moments."

Fellow relievers rave about Kela's explosive fastball and dancing curveball.

"His heater, I feel like jumps . or hops," Texas left-hander Jake Diekman said. "His curveball is 12-6 (in direction) and super hard. He's always had a killer instinct."

Kela was drafted in the 29th round by his hometown Mariners in 2011, but did not sign. Instead, he spent one season at Everett Community College before the Rangers drafted him in the 12th round a year later.

"I like coming to Seattle, but I don't ever get to be here during the times I enjoy it," said Kela, whose mother and sister still live in the area. "The best time is when I am playing ball, so I don't get to enjoy the city as much as I'd like to."

FIRST BASE FOR GAMEL?

After the Mariners acquired left fielder Denard Span in a trade with Tampa Bay on Friday, manager Scott Servais noted that outfielder Ben Gamel could see action at first base with Healy.

Gamel played one game at first base last season.

"I took a lot of early work there last year," Gamel said. "But nothing this year. It is something I obviously need to get work in at."

As the fourth outfielder, Gamel said he is willing to try anything to stay in the lineup.

ROSTER RESHUFFLE

Rangers: To clear room for Moore on Wednesday, the team optioned Austin Bibens-Dirkx to Triple-A Round Rock. . Despite being 8 for 22 (.364) in his past five games and hitting a bases-clearing double in the ninth inning Tuesday, second baseman Rougned Odor was out of the starting lineup Wednesday. Manager Kevin Banister said it was just a planned rest day.

Mariners: After taking his second loss Tuesday, closer Edwin Diaz was unavailable to pitch Wednesday. He has pitched in six of the team's past eight games. Recently acquired Alex Colome would have pitched in a save situation, Servais said.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rangers: Third-baseman Adrian Beltre (hamstring) took extended batting practice and running sprints Wednesday, as well as fielding ground balls as he gets closer to coming off the 10-day disabled list. Banister would not give a definitive date on when he would return to the lineup. Beltre did disclose that the plan once he's back is in the first few weeks, he would play one game in the field, then serve as the designated hitter or take the next day off. "It makes sense," Beltre said. "The last couple of times I got injured were in day games (after a night game)."

Mariners: Backup catcher Chris Herrmann tweaked his rib cage during batting practice Tuesday, and was placed on the 10-day DL an hour before first pitch Wednesday. David Freitas, who was in Triple-A Tacoma, was already with the team, just in case a move was made. . Right-hander Hisashi Iwakuma (shoulder) had his batting-practice throwing session delayed yet another day Wednesday with a stiff neck.

UP NEXT

Rangers: Left-hander Mike Minor (4-3, 5.63 ERA) has a team-high four wins. And even though he has had an awful May (2-2, 6.91 ERA this month), he won his last start in Kansas City on Friday. He has two no-decisions already against the Mariners this season.

Mariners: What a roll left-hander Wade LeBlanc (0-0, 2.70 ERA) has been on since he joined the rotation. In his five starts, he has given up just five runs in 26 1/3 innings pitched (1.71 ERA). The most he's given up in any start is two runs. This will be his first career start against Texas.

