By  Associated Press
2018/05/31 13:12
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 48 184 52 66 .359
Brantley Cle 44 181 30 62 .343
Altuve Hou 57 233 33 78 .335
Simmons LAA 54 201 32 67 .333
Segura Sea 51 218 37 72 .330
Castellanos Det 52 209 28 68 .325
MMachado Bal 56 219 30 71 .324
JMartinez Bos 53 205 36 66 .322
Ramos TB 43 163 17 51 .313
MDuffy TB 40 161 10 50 .311
Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 18; JMartinez, Boston, 18; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 17; Betts, Boston, 17; MMachado, Baltimore, 16; Gallo, Texas, 15; Judge, New York, 15; KDavis, Oakland, 13; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 13; 5 tied at 12.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 47; MMachado, Baltimore, 45; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 40; Judge, New York, 40; Lowrie, Oakland, 39; Haniger, Seattle, 39; Moustakas, Kansas City, 39; KDavis, Oakland, 38; Benintendi, Boston, 38; Betts, Boston, 37.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 8-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 8-2; Morton, Houston, 7-0; Porcello, Boston, 7-2; Verlander, Houston, 7-2; Happ, Toronto, 7-3; Snell, Tampa Bay, 7-3; Rodriguez, Boston, 6-1; Tanaka, New York, 6-2; 2 tied at 6-3.