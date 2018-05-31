Wednesday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Toronto 000 002 002—4 6 1 Boston 001 012 02x—6 11 1

Gaviglio, Oh (7), Tepera (8) and Maile; Rodriguez, Barnes (7), B.Johnson (9), Kimbrel (9) and C.Vazquez. W_Rodriguez 6-1. L_Gaviglio 2-1. Sv_Kimbrel (18). HRs_Toronto, Hernandez (8). Boston, Nunez (4), Martinez (18).

Chicago 000 000 001—1 5 2 Cleveland 205 200 00x—9 13 0

Lopez, Volstad (3), Avilan (4), Rondon (5), Fry (6), N.Jones (7), Soria (8) and Narvaez; Kluber, Beliveau (7), Marshall (8), B.Taylor (9) and Gomes. W_Kluber 8-2. L_Lopez 1-4. HRs_Chicago, Sanchez (3). Cleveland, Ramirez (17), Encarnacion (13).

Houston 000 020 001—3 7 0 New York 100 022 00x—5 8 1

Keuchel, McHugh (6) and Stassi; L.Severino, Robertson (8), Chapman (9) and Romine. W_L.Severino 8-1. L_Keuchel 3-7. Sv_Chapman (12). HRs_Houston, Stassi (5).

Los Angeles 001 000 000—1 7 0 Detroit 100 005 00x—6 9 0

Ohtani, Bedrosian (6), J.Johnson (6), Morris (8) and Maldonado; Fiers, Jimenez (8), Greene (9) and Greiner. W_Coleman 2-0. L_Bedrosian 1-1.

Minnesota 001 124 000— 8 11 0 Kansas City 270 000 11x—11 16 0

Romero, Slegers (2), Pressly (8) and B.Wilson; Keller, Oaks (4), Smith (5), Flynn (6), McCarthy (7), Hill (8), Herrera (9) and S.Perez. W_McCarthy 4-2. L_Romero 2-2. Sv_Herrera (12). HRs_Minnesota, Dozier (8), Adrianza (1). Kansas City, Moustakas (12), Soler (8), Dozier (1).

INTERLEAGUE Washington 001 000 100—2 7 0 Baltimore 000 000 000—0 4 0

Scherzer, Doolittle (9) and P.Severino; Hess, M.Castro (7), Hart (8), Wright Jr. (9) and Sisco. W_Scherzer 9-1. L_Hess 2-2. Sv_Doolittle (13). HRs_Washington, Harper (18).

NATIONAL LEAGUE St. Louis 000 000 200—2 8 1 Milwaukee 000 010 20x—3 10 1

A.Reyes, Gant (5), Lyons (7), Tuivailala (7) and Kelly; Guerra, Jeffress (7), Hader (8), Knebel (9) and Kratz, Pina. W_Jeffress 5-0. L_Tuivailala 1-1. Sv_Knebel (5). HRs_St. Louis, Bader (5). Milwaukee, Yelich (7).

Cincinnati 000 402 001—7 12 0 Arizona 301 000 000—4 13 1

Romano, W.Peralta (6), Hughes (7), Garrett (7), R.Iglesias (8) and Barnhart; Corbin, Salas (7), Chafin (8), McFarland (9) and Murphy. W_Romano 3-6. L_Corbin 5-2. Sv_R.Iglesias (9). HRs_Cincinnati, Schebler (6), Duvall (10). Arizona, Goldschmidt (7), Murphy (7).

Chicago 100 000 000—1 9 1 Pittsburgh 110 000 00x—2 9 0

Hendricks, R.Rosario (6), Mazzoni (7), J.Wilson (7) and Contreras; Musgrove, Crick (8), F.Vazquez (9) and Cervelli. W_Musgrove 2-0. L_Hendricks 4-4. Sv_F.Vazquez (10). HRs_Pittsburgh, Harrison (2).

New York 000 100 111—4 9 1 Atlanta 000 000 100—1 5 0

Vargas, T.Peterson (6), Familia (8), Gsellman (9) and Plawecki; Teheran, Carle (8), S.Freeman (8), Socolovich (9) and Suzuki. W_Vargas 2-3. L_Teheran 4-3. Sv_Gsellman (2). HRs_Atlanta, Camargo (4).

San Francisco 020 220 010—7 11 0 Colorado 310 000 000—4 11 0

Holland, Moronta (6), Watson (7), S.Dyson (8), Strickland (9) and Posey; Gray, Musgrave (4), Oberg (6), McGee (8), Rusin (9) and Wolters. W_Holland 3-6. L_Musgrave 0-1. Sv_Strickland (11). HRs_Colorado, Arenado (11).

Miami 000 200 000—2 4 1 San Diego 000 100 002—3 6 0

Urena, Steckenrider (7), Barraclough (8), Ziegler (9) and Realmuto; Richard, Strahm (8) and Lopez. W_Strahm 1-2. L_Ziegler 0-5. HRs_Miami, Castro (3). San Diego, Reyes (4).