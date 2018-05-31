BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Connecticut
|3
|0
|1.000
|½
|Atlanta
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|Chicago
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|New York
|1
|2
|.333
|2½
|Indiana
|0
|5
|.000
|4½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Los Angeles
|3
|1
|.750
|½
|Dallas
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|Minnesota
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|Phoenix
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|Las Vegas
|0
|3
|.000
|3
___
|Wednesday's Games
Washington 103, Phoenix 95
|Thursday's Games
Las Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Phoenix at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Connecticut at Chicago, 9 p.m.
Washington at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
New York at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Dallas, 8 p.m.<