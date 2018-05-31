  1. Home
BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/05/31 12:16
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Washington 5 1 .833
Connecticut 3 0 1.000 ½
Atlanta 2 2 .500 2
Chicago 2 2 .500 2
New York 1 2 .333
Indiana 0 5 .000
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Seattle 4 1 .800
Los Angeles 3 1 .750 ½
Dallas 2 3 .400 2
Minnesota 2 3 .400 2
Phoenix 2 3 .400 2
Las Vegas 0 3 .000 3

___

Wednesday's Games

Washington 103, Phoenix 95

Thursday's Games

Las Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Phoenix at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Connecticut at Chicago, 9 p.m.

Washington at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

New York at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Dallas, 8 p.m.<