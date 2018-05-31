Day of US-NKorea meetings to salvage summit on tap in NYC

North Korea's Kim Yong Chol, center, leaves a hotel in New York, Wednesday, May 30, 2018. The senior North Korean official arrived in New York on Wedn
In this image made from video, Kim Yong Chol, center top, a senior North Korean official, walks across the tarmac at New York's John F. Kennedy Intern
Kim Yong Chol, left, a former military intelligence chief who is now North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's top official on inter-Korean relations, accompa
Kim Yong Chol, foreground, a former military intelligence chief who is now North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's top official on inter-Korean relations, a
FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2018, file photo, Kim Yong Chol, center, a vice chairman of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party Central Committee, leaves to r
FILE - In this May 9, 2018, file photo provided by the North Korean government, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, shakes hands with North Kor
NEW YORK (AP) — Top American and North Korean officials plan a full day of meetings in New York aimed at deciding whether a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un can be salvaged.
Ahead of the meetings Thursday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the North's former military intelligence chief, Kim Yong Chol, had dinner Wednesday night. Kim had flown in from Beijing and Pompeo from Washington.
The talks come as preparations for a highly anticipated summit in Singapore barrel ahead amid lingering uncertainty about whether it will actually take place, and when. Trump cancelled the June 12 summit last week, then suggested it could still happen.
U.S. teams have been meeting with North Korean officials in Singapore and in the heavily fortified Korean Demilitarized Zone.