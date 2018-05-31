Dynamo-Real Salt Lake, Sums

|Houston
|0
|1—1
|Real Salt Lake
|1
|1—2
First half_1, Real Salt Lake, Silva, 2 (Saucedo, Lennon), 34th minute.
Second half_2, Houston, Elis, 8 (Quioto), 75th. 3, Real Salt Lake, Beckerman, 1 (Kreilach, Saucedo), 82nd.
Goalies_Houston, Joe Willis; Real Salt Lake, Nick Rimando.
Yellow Cards_Martinez, Houston, 28th; Alexander, Houston, 70th; Quioto, Houston, 96th.
Referee_David Gantar. Assistant Referees_Nick Uranga, TJ Zablocki. 4th Official_Nima Saghafi.
A_16,613 (20,213)
___
___
|Lineups
Houston_Joe Willis; Leonardo, DaMarcus Beasley, Adam Lundqvist, Jared Watts (Kevin Garcia, 46th); Eric Alexander, Boniek Garcia, Tomas Martinez (Luis Gil, 83rd); Alberth Elis, Mauro Manotas (Arturo Alvarez, 66th), Romell Quioto.
Real Salt Lake_Nick Rimando; Nick Besler, Justen Glad, Marcelo Silva; Sunny (Kyle Beckerman, 64th), Danilo Acosta, Damir Kreilach, Sebastian Saucedo, Jefferson Savarino (Joao Plata, 76th), Luis Silva (Corey Baird, 67th); Brooks Lennon.