14 Taiwanese universities seek tuition hike for next school year

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Shih Hsin University and 13 other universities in Taiwan have allegedly sought permission from the Ministry of Education to hike tuition and fees by 2.5 percent for the 2018 academic year.

A student group at Shih Hsin University protested the plan on Wednesday, saying that combined costs for tuition and living expenses over the course of four years would exceed NT$1 million (US$0.33 million) after the hike.

The Alliance Against Commercialization of Education (反教育商品化聯盟) said that 14 schools, including National Taiwan University of Science and Technology and Shih Hsin, have sought permission to hike tuition and fees this year. The alliance is having a protest on Thursday at the Ministry of Education to call for a tuition freeze.

"The ministry should allocate more budget to subsidize schools to cut tuition and fees progressively to ease the financial burden for students," said the alliance spokesperson.

Education Deputy Director-General Chu Hung-chang (朱俊彰) told Liberty Times that the ministry has received tuition hike applications from 10 universities, and will convene an internal audit team to review their applications and take into consideration the schools' performance, financial transparency and scholarship availability to decide whether to approve the applications.

Chu said the decision will be made by the end of June.

The Shih Hsin student group said the 2.5 percent hike in tuition and fees will exacerbate the financial burden for students as the costs over four years combined would exceed NT$1 million (US$0.33 million).

The group also accused the school of poor financial transparency as students have no knowledge of where the money was spent.

The school declined to comment on the protest, according to Liberty Times.