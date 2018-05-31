  1. Home
Puerto Rico grid 'teetering' despite $3.8 billion repair job

By MICHAEL WEISSENSTEIN , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/05/31 12:00

CAIN ALTO, Puerto Rico (AP) — After months of darkness and stifling heat, Noe Pagan was overjoyed when power-line workers arrived to restore electricity to his home deep in the lush green mountains of Puerto Rico. But to his dismay, instead of raising a power pole toppled by Hurricane Maria, the federal contractors bolted the new 220-volt line to a narrow tree trunk — a safety code violation virtually guaranteed to leave Pagan blacked out in a future hurricane.

Pagan said "I asked the contractors if they were going to connect the cable to the post and they just didn't answer."

After an eight-month, $3.8 billion federal effort to try to end the longest blackout in U.S. history, officials say Puerto Rico's public electrical authority is almost certain to collapse again when the next hurricane hits.