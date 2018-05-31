Wednesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Toronto
|000
|002
|002—4
|6
|1
|Boston
|001
|012
|02x—6
|11
|1
Gaviglio, Oh (7), Tepera (8) and Maile; Rodriguez, Barnes (7), B.Johnson (9), Kimbrel (9) and C.Vazquez. W_Rodriguez 6-1. L_Gaviglio 2-1. Sv_Kimbrel (18). HRs_Toronto, Hernandez (8). Boston, Nunez (4), Martinez (18).
___
|Chicago
|000
|000
|001—1
|5
|2
|Cleveland
|205
|200
|00x—9
|13
|0
Lopez, Volstad (3), Avilan (4), Rondon (5), Fry (6), N.Jones (7), Soria (8) and Narvaez; Kluber, Beliveau (7), Marshall (8), B.Taylor (9) and Gomes. W_Kluber 8-2. L_Lopez 1-4. HRs_Chicago, Sanchez (3). Cleveland, Ramirez (17), Encarnacion (13).
___
|Houston
|000
|020
|001—3
|7
|0
|New York
|100
|022
|00x—5
|8
|1
Keuchel, McHugh (6) and Stassi; L.Severino, Robertson (8), Chapman (9) and Romine. W_L.Severino 8-1. L_Keuchel 3-7. Sv_Chapman (12). HRs_Houston, Stassi (5).
___
|Los Angeles
|001
|000
|000—1
|7
|0
|Detroit
|100
|005
|00x—6
|9
|0
Ohtani, Bedrosian (6), J.Johnson (6), Morris (8) and Maldonado; Fiers, Jimenez (8), Greene (9) and Greiner. W_Coleman 2-0. L_Bedrosian 1-1.
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Washington
|001
|000
|100—2
|7
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|0
Scherzer, Doolittle (9) and P.Severino; Hess, Castro (7), Hart (8), Wright Jr. (9) and Sisco. W_Scherzer 9-1. L_Hess 2-2. Sv_Doolittle (13). HRs_Washington, Harper (18).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|200—2
|8
|1
|Milwaukee
|000
|010
|20x—3
|10
|1
Reyes, Gant (5), Lyons (7), Tuivailala (7) and Kelly; Guerra, Jeffress (7), Hader (8), Knebel (9) and Kratz, Pina. W_Jeffress 5-0. L_Tuivailala 1-1. Sv_Knebel (5). HRs_St. Louis, Bader (5). Milwaukee, Yelich (7).
___
|Cincinnati
|000
|402
|001—7
|12
|0
|Arizona
|301
|000
|000—4
|13
|1
Romano, W.Peralta (6), Hughes (7), Garrett (7), R.Iglesias (8) and Barnhart; Corbin, Salas (7), Chafin (8), McFarland (9) and Murphy. W_Romano 3-6. L_Corbin 5-2. Sv_R.Iglesias (9). HRs_Cincinnati, Schebler (6), Duvall (10). Arizona, Goldschmidt (7), Murphy (7).
___
|Chicago
|100
|000
|000—1
|9
|1
|Pittsburgh
|110
|000
|00x—2
|9
|0
Hendricks, R.Rosario (6), Mazzoni (7), Wilson (7) and Contreras; Musgrove, Crick (8), F.Vazquez (9) and Cervelli. W_Musgrove 2-0. L_Hendricks 4-4. Sv_F.Vazquez (10). HRs_Pittsburgh, Harrison (2).
___
|New York
|000
|100
|111—4
|9
|1
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|100—1
|5
|0
Vargas, T.Peterson (6), Familia (8), Gsellman (9) and Plawecki; Teheran, Carle (8), S.Freeman (8), Socolovich (9) and Suzuki. W_Vargas 2-3. L_Teheran 4-3. Sv_Gsellman (2). HRs_Atlanta, Camargo (4).