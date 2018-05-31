BC-BBA--Top Ten

BASEBALL'S TOP TEN By The Associated Press AMERICAN LEAGUE G AB R H Pct. Betts Bos 48 184 52 66 .359 Brantley Cle 44 181 30 62 .343 Altuve Hou 57 233 33 78 .335 Simmons LAA 54 201 32 67 .333 Segura Sea 51 218 37 72 .330 Castellanos Det 52 209 28 68 .325 MMachado Bal 56 219 30 71 .324 JMartinez Bos 53 205 36 66 .322 MDuffy TB 39 156 10 49 .314 Ramos TB 42 159 16 49 .308 Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 18; JMartinez, Boston, 18; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 17; Betts, Boston, 17; MMachado, Baltimore, 16; Gallo, Texas, 15; Judge, New York, 15; KDavis, Oakland, 13; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 13; 5 tied at 12.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 47; MMachado, Baltimore, 45; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 40; Judge, New York, 40; Lowrie, Oakland, 39; Haniger, Seattle, 39; Moustakas, Kansas City, 39; KDavis, Oakland, 38; Benintendi, Boston, 38; Betts, Boston, 37.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 8-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 8-2; Morton, Houston, 7-0; Porcello, Boston, 7-2; Verlander, Houston, 7-2; Happ, Toronto, 7-3; Snell, Tampa Bay, 7-3; Rodriguez, Boston, 6-1; Tanaka, New York, 6-2; 2 tied at 6-3.