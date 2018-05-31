15 invoices have winning NT$10 million number in Mar. - Apr. Taiwan receipt lottery

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A total of 15 lucky receipts carry the winning number for the NT$10 million (US$333,000) special prize and 12 invoices for the NT$2 million grand prize in the March - April draw of the Taiwan receipt lottery, according to the Ministry of Finance (MOF).

The winning number for the NT$10 million special prize for the March - April round of the Taiwan receipt lottery, also known as the uniform invoice lottery, is 12342126.

The winning number for the NT$2 million grand prize is 80740977.

The winning numbers for the First Prize, are 36822639, 38786238, and 87204837. If all the digits on your receipt match any of the three numbers just mentioned in the right order, you have won NT$200,000.

If you have the last seven digits right, you can receive NT$40,000 (US$1,300), if you have the final six digits in the right order, you will receive NT$10,000 (US$329), and if the last five digits are the same, then the prize is NT$4,000

With the four final digits in the right order, the holder of the uniform invoice can receive NT$1,000 and with the three last numbers right, NT$200.

As for the additional prize, there are two numbers this time around: 991 and 715. The last three digits of receipts with one of these two numbers will garner a NT$200 prize.

The winning receipts for the March - April draw can be redeemed starting on June 6 and the deadline to receive the prizes for this period is Sept. 5.

As for the 15 winning invoices of the special prize for the January - February edition of the receipt lottery, five receipts have yet to be submitted. Winners of the January - February round of the lottery must hand in their winning receipts before July 5.