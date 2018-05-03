BBC China: 11 out of 100 major company websites designate Taiwan as a country

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Amid China’s current campaign pressuring companies to change their designation of Taiwan, BBC China conducted a survey of 100 major international company websites to compile a list of companies in compliance with China’s dictates.



The survey of company websites was conducted over May 28 -29, and of the 100 companies, reportedly randomly selected, it was found that 11 out of 100 display “Taiwan” as an available choice under the category of country or nation on website menus.



The vast majority of websites surveyed have Taiwan listed alongside other countries under politically safe categories like “Location,” “Region” or “Country or Region.”

Only eight of 100 described Taiwan as "Chinese" or specifically designate Taiwan as a region of China (ex. 中國台灣, 中華台北, 台灣地區).

Ten out of 100 remained ambiguous, either avoiding any designation, or providing alternate designations on Chinese website menus from those displayed on the sites in English or other languages.

Companies that designate “Taiwan” under nation or country listings separate from "China"include: Twitter, HTC, Puma, Netflix, Mitsukoshi, H&M, ASOS, KFC, Chanel, Prada and Fiat.

The eight companies that described Taiwan as “Chinese” or simply as a region in China include: Lenovo, Honda, Peugeot, Benz, Ford Motor, Hilton, Louise Vuitton, and Hewlett Packard.



Companies with alternate designations for specific Chinese webpages, or where a specific term of designation is avoided are: Instagram, BMW, Walmart, GAP, Uniqlo, Zara, Gucci, Toyota, Marriot Hotels, Neutrogena.



Finally, the majority of websites who use non-specific categories of “location,” “region,”or the politically ambiguous “country or region” as reported by BBC China are:



-Amazon

-Yahoo

-Google

-Facebook

-Apple

-Microsoft

-eBay

-LinkedIn

-Dell

-Android

-Acer

-Panasonic

-Philips

-Siemens

-Samsung

-Bosch

-Sony

-Nokia

-LG

-Armani

-Dior

-Versace

-Burberry

-Calvin Klein

-Valentino

-Zara

-Topshop

-GAP

-Ferragamo

-Nike

-Adidas

-SK-II

-Kao Corp.

-Kanebo

-SaSa

-Gatsby

-MAC

-Dove

-Laneige

-Estee Lauder

-Clinique

-Nivea

-Kiehl's

-Maybelline

-Muji

-IKEA

-Carrefour

-Lotte

-Starbucks

-Costa

-McDonald's

-Coca-Cola

-Burger King

-Mos Burger

-Pizza Hut

-7-eleven

-Nissan

-Volkswagen

-booking.com

-hotels.com

-Agoda

-Trivago

-Kayak

-Tripadvisor

-Expedia

-Skyscanner

-Hyatt Hotels Group

-Carlson Company

-Starwood

-Accor

-InterContinental Hotel Group (IHG)



It is not unreasonable to expect that the eleven companies who have listed Taiwan under the “country” category will soon receive a threatening letter for Chinese authorities demanding they comply with “Chinese law.”