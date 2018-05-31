Exhibition on Taiwan comic icon to kick off June 16 at National Palace Museum

An exhibition commemorating the life and career of late Taiwan comic book artist and writer Chen Uen is set to kick off June 16 at National Palace Museum in Taipei City.



Organized by the Ministry of Culture, “The Legacy of Chen Uen: Art, Life and Philosophy” will showcase more than 250 pieces spanning original illustrations, scripts and sculptures. Running through Sept. 17, the show aims to foster awareness of Chen’s achievements in art and computer game design as well as the ideals underpinning his works.



MOC Minister Cheng Li-chiun May 29 hailed Chen as a trailblazer in Taiwan’s comic industry. He had a profound influence on disciplines spanning literature, film and music across the region, Cheng said, adding that she hopes this show can bring visitors up to speed on the iconic artist.



According to Cheng, this is the first MOC-organized exhibition focused on comics, highlighting the government’s commitment to promoting the development of this creative sector. Going forward, the ministry will work to advance Taiwan’s ACG, or anime, comics and games, industry through the establishment of the Cultural Content Institute, she said.

The institute, outlined in a draft bill approved by the Cabinet in March, is expected to play a front-line role in attracting more professionals from home and abroad to the local cultural content industry, generating additional inbound investment and promoting efficient resource integration.



Born in 1958, Chen launched his comic book career in 1984 with a series published in local news magazine China Times Weekly. Primarily working in the fantasy, martial arts and pan-Asian historical fiction genres, he is best known for his use of bold colors and traditional Chinese ink-wash painting techniques.



In 1991, Chen became the first foreign national to win the prestigious Japan Cartoonists Association Award. He received the honor for his publication “Heroes of the East Chou Dynasty,” a work of historical fiction set during China’s Spring and Autumn as well as Warring States periods (770-221 B.C.).



In addition to his printed works, Chen also delved into the digital realm, collaborating with Japan’s Game Arts for a special edition of the popular video game “Romance of the Three Kingdoms” featuring characters based on his designs.



To promote the exhibition, the MOC released May 29 a short video directed by Taiwan filmmaker Muh Chen and featuring music by Chen Hsin-hung, lead singer of acclaimed local band Mayday. A series of seminars and workshops will also be held in conjunction with the show so as to foster interest in the comic and other cultural content industries, the ministry said. (CPY-E)