AP source: Ex-FBI No. 2 official wrote memo on Comey firing

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe drafted a memo on the firing of his onetime boss, James Comey.

That's according to a person familiar with the memo, who insisted on anonymity to discuss a secret document that has been provided to special counsel Robert Mueller.

The person says the memo concerned a conversation McCabe had with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein about Rosenstein's preparations for Comey's firing.

The Associated Press reported in March that McCabe had drafted multiple memos, including about his interactions with President Donald Trump.

The New York Times first reported on the content of this particular memo.

McCabe became FBI acting director following Comey's firing last May. He was fired as deputy director in March amid an inspector general finding that he had misled internal investigators.