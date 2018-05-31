EEC Expands Power Source Lines with Feature-Rich 6300 and 6500 Series

TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 30, 2018--Extech Electronics Co. (EEC), a leading innovator and producer of manufacturing and industrial-grade power sources has re-energized its line of premium power sources with the introduction of the 6300 and 6500 series. The 6300 series is a tri-phase power source capable of outputting up to 300kVA, while the new 6500 series is a single-phase power source that can produce up to 80kVA. Both series offer new features that include ramp-up and ramp-down functions, optional 350V or 600V voltage, and the ability to fully adjust frequencies that surpasses all previous models.

EEC designed its 6300 and 6500 lines of power sources to handle today’s most demanding industrial and manufacturing environments. Both lines are ideally suited to powering electrical motors, handling application in the aerospace and transportation sectors, and testing heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment. The broader control provided by the optional, fully adjustable 360-440Hz and 760 – 840 Hz makes these power source products particularly suitable to aerospace testing applications.

“We see growth among many emerging industries utilizing high-power to test their new energy products and components, such as air-conditioning systems, large industrial electric motors, and electrical power charging stations, which demand high-power sources to simulate the real-world conditions and power-supply variations,” said Brian Chen, EEC General Manager. “The 6300 and 6500 series are our answer to this high demand. The 6300 series is the most powerful tri-phase AC source that EEC has ever built, with up to 300kVA output, which is suitable for a wide range of applications.”

Both the 6300 and 6500 series include BNC connectivity for universal control of PLC; automatic voltage adjustment via EEC proprietary Over Current Fold (OCF) for activating DUT; and LED frequency, voltage, current, and power status displays.

EEC’s new 6300 and 6500 series power sources raise the bar on the company’s already exemplary catalog of premium power source and testing equipment, designed to assure the highest level of safety and quality assurance.

About Extech Electronics Co.

For 40 years, Extech Electronics Co. (EEC) has been producing cutting-edge electrical safety testers and AC power sources for a variety of industries. We strive to earn our customers’ trust by consistently offering dependable products, services, and reliable support for all testing applications. For more information visit www.eecextech.com.

