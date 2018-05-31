RIMES Partners with Nomura Research Institute to Deliver Managed Data Services to Asset Managers in Japan

NEW YORK & TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 30, 2018--RIMES Technologies, the leading provider of managed data services and RegTech solutions, has signed an Agreement with Nomura Research Institute (NRI), a global provider of system solutions and consulting services. Under the terms of the Agreement, NRI will be responsible for first-line customer support activities related to RIMES’ industry-leading Managed Data Service in Japan. In addition, NRI will drive new sales of RIMES’ services to asset managers, brokers, banks and insurance providers in Japan.

Thanks to the Agreement, Japanese firms will be able to leverage NRI’s strong local presence and in-depth local knowledge while continuing to use all the usual features of the RIMES Managed Data Service, including RIMES’ second-to-none global data coverage. RIMES, meanwhile, will continue to maintain all elements of its software, data and relationships with its Data Partners.

Douglas Garrity, Chief Data Officer & Director at RIMES, commented: “We’re looking to rapidly grow our business in Japan, which represents a particularly significant geography for us, and we’re committed to providing end-users with the best possible service. Our new partnership with NRI means that firms in Japan can now benefit from both our industry-leading cloud technology and financial data expertise and NRI’s extensive local presence and unrivalled knowledge of the Japanese market.”

Hideo Komuro, General Manager, Nomura Research Institute, commented: “By working together, RIMES and NRI will be better able to serve customers and build a strong foundation for future growth. RIMES offers firms world-leading managed data services that significantly reduce the cost and complexity of data management. Bringing these capabilities together with our deep knowledge of the operational challenges faced by firms in Japan makes for a powerful proposition, and one that will resonate well in the market.”

The RIMES Managed Data Service provides global data coverage, and consists of the RIMES Benchmark Data Service which delivers data in a validated, customized feed that is completely ready‐to‐use in any in‐house or third‐party system, and the RIMES Reference Data Service which boosts efficiencies by delivering high quality reference data in a prompt and transparent manner from multiple data vendors. Through our suite of services, customers’ data is sourced, validated, and transformed into true end-user-ready feeds for every destination system – a more efficient alternative to managing data in-house, while also meeting the strict governance requirements of financial services firms.

