Fire-Union, Sums

By  Associated Press
2018/05/31 09:59
Chicago 0 1—1
Philadelphia 1 2—3

First half_1, Philadelphia, Ilsinho, 3 (Dockal), 44th minute.

Second half_2, Philadelphia, Burke, 2 (Dockal), 51st. 3, Chicago, Gordon, 3 (Bronico), 56th. 4, Philadelphia, Dockal, 3 (penalty kick), 87th.

Goalies_Chicago, Patrick McLain; Philadelphia, Andre Blake.

Yellow Cards_Corrales, Chicago, 32nd.

Referee_Fotis Bazakos. Assistant Referees_Kyle Atkins, Danny Thornberry. 4th Official_Rubiel Vazquez.

A_14,805 (18,500)

Lineups

Chicago_Patrick McLain; Jorge Luis Corrales, Kevin Ellis, Johan Kappelhof, Brandon Vincent; Brandt Bronico, Daniel Johnson (Luis Solignac, 64th), Aleksandar Katai, Bastian Schweinsteiger (Drew Conner, 88th), Tony Tchani; Alan Gordon (Mo Adams, 90th).

Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Raymon Gaddis, Mark McKenzie (Jack Elliott, 61st), Keegan Rosenberry, Auston Trusty; Ilsinho (Marcus Epps, 69th), Alejandro Bedoya, Borek Dockal, Haris Medunjanin; David Accam (C.J. Sapong, 81st), Cory Burke.