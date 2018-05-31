BC-BBA--Top Ten

BASEBALL'S TOP TEN By The Associated Press AMERICAN LEAGUE G AB R H Pct. Betts Bos 48 184 52 66 .359 Brantley Cle 44 181 30 62 .343 Simmons LAA 53 197 32 66 .335 Altuve Hou 57 233 33 78 .335 Segura Sea 51 218 37 72 .330 MMachado Bal 56 219 30 71 .324 JMartinez Bos 53 205 36 66 .322 Castellanos Det 51 204 28 65 .319 MDuffy TB 39 156 10 49 .314 Ramos TB 42 159 16 49 .308 Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 18; JMartinez, Boston, 18; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 17; Betts, Boston, 17; MMachado, Baltimore, 16; Gallo, Texas, 15; Judge, New York, 15; KDavis, Oakland, 13; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 13; 4 tied at 12.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 47; MMachado, Baltimore, 45; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 40; Judge, New York, 40; Lowrie, Oakland, 39; Haniger, Seattle, 39; KDavis, Oakland, 38; Benintendi, Boston, 38; Betts, Boston, 37; 2 tied at 36.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 8-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 8-2; Morton, Houston, 7-0; Porcello, Boston, 7-2; Verlander, Houston, 7-2; Happ, Toronto, 7-3; Snell, Tampa Bay, 7-3; Rodriguez, Boston, 6-1; Tanaka, New York, 6-2; 2 tied at 6-3.