By  Associated Press
2018/05/31 09:57
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 48 184 52 66 .359
Brantley Cle 44 181 30 62 .343
Simmons LAA 53 197 32 66 .335
Altuve Hou 57 233 33 78 .335
Segura Sea 51 218 37 72 .330
MMachado Bal 56 219 30 71 .324
JMartinez Bos 53 205 36 66 .322
Castellanos Det 51 204 28 65 .319
MDuffy TB 39 156 10 49 .314
Ramos TB 42 159 16 49 .308
Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 18; JMartinez, Boston, 18; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 17; Betts, Boston, 17; MMachado, Baltimore, 16; Gallo, Texas, 15; Judge, New York, 15; KDavis, Oakland, 13; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 13; 4 tied at 12.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 47; MMachado, Baltimore, 45; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 40; Judge, New York, 40; Lowrie, Oakland, 39; Haniger, Seattle, 39; KDavis, Oakland, 38; Benintendi, Boston, 38; Betts, Boston, 37; 2 tied at 36.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 8-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 8-2; Morton, Houston, 7-0; Porcello, Boston, 7-2; Verlander, Houston, 7-2; Happ, Toronto, 7-3; Snell, Tampa Bay, 7-3; Rodriguez, Boston, 6-1; Tanaka, New York, 6-2; 2 tied at 6-3.