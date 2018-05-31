|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|39
|17
|.696
|—
|New York
|35
|17
|.673
|2
|Tampa Bay
|27
|26
|.509
|10½
|Toronto
|25
|31
|.446
|14
|Baltimore
|17
|38
|.309
|21½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|29
|25
|.537
|—
|Detroit
|24
|30
|.444
|5
|Minnesota
|22
|28
|.440
|5
|Kansas City
|19
|36
|.345
|10½
|Chicago
|16
|37
|.302
|12½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|35
|22
|.614
|—
|Seattle
|33
|21
|.611
|½
|Los Angeles
|30
|25
|.545
|4
|Oakland
|28
|27
|.509
|6
|Texas
|23
|34
|.404
|12
___
|Tuesday's Games
Cleveland 7, Chicago White Sox 3
N.Y. Yankees 6, Houston 5, 10 innings
Washington 3, Baltimore 2
Boston 8, Toronto 3
L.A. Angels 9, Detroit 2
Kansas City 2, Minnesota 1, 14 innings
Tampa Bay 4, Oakland 3
Texas 9, Seattle 5
|Wednesday's Games
Boston 6, Toronto 4
Cleveland 9, Chicago White Sox 1
N.Y. Yankees 5, Houston 3
Washington at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
L.A. Angels (Heaney 2-3) at Detroit (Carpenter 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Stanek 1-0) at Oakland (Mengden 5-4), 3:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Gray 3-4) at Baltimore (Cashner 2-6), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Pomeranz 1-2) at Houston (McCullers 6-3), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 0-0) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 3-2), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Minor 4-3) at Seattle (LeBlanc 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
|Friday's Games
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.