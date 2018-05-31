  1. Home
  2. World

American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/05/31 09:45
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 39 17 .696
New York 35 17 .673 2
Tampa Bay 27 26 .509 10½
Toronto 25 31 .446 14
Baltimore 17 39 .304 22
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 29 25 .537
Detroit 24 30 .444 5
Minnesota 22 28 .440 5
Kansas City 19 36 .345 10½
Chicago 16 37 .302 12½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 35 22 .614
Seattle 33 21 .611 ½
Los Angeles 30 25 .545 4
Oakland 28 27 .509 6
Texas 23 34 .404 12

___

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland 7, Chicago White Sox 3

N.Y. Yankees 6, Houston 5, 10 innings

Washington 3, Baltimore 2

Boston 8, Toronto 3

L.A. Angels 9, Detroit 2

Kansas City 2, Minnesota 1, 14 innings

Tampa Bay 4, Oakland 3

Texas 9, Seattle 5

Wednesday's Games

Boston 6, Toronto 4

Cleveland 9, Chicago White Sox 1

N.Y. Yankees 5, Houston 3

Washington 2, Baltimore 0

L.A. Angels at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

L.A. Angels (Heaney 2-3) at Detroit (Carpenter 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Stanek 1-0) at Oakland (Mengden 5-4), 3:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Gray 3-4) at Baltimore (Cashner 2-6), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Pomeranz 1-2) at Houston (McCullers 6-3), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 0-0) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 3-2), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Minor 4-3) at Seattle (LeBlanc 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.