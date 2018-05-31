All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Atlanta United FC 8 3 2 26 27 17 Columbus 7 3 4 25 18 10 New York City FC 7 3 3 24 26 19 New York 7 3 1 22 26 12 Orlando City 6 5 1 19 22 20 New England 5 4 4 19 22 19 Philadelphia 5 5 3 18 15 16 Chicago 4 7 2 14 18 24 Toronto FC 3 7 1 10 14 20 Montreal 3 10 0 9 14 29 D.C. United 2 5 3 9 14 18 WESTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Sporting Kansas City 7 2 4 25 24 13 Los Angeles FC 6 3 3 21 24 19 Portland 6 3 2 20 19 17 FC Dallas 5 1 5 20 17 11 Houston 5 3 3 18 26 18 Vancouver 4 5 5 17 19 27 LA Galaxy 5 6 1 16 16 19 Minnesota United 5 7 1 16 16 22 Real Salt Lake 5 6 1 16 15 25 San Jose 2 7 3 9 18 23 Seattle 2 6 2 8 7 12 Colorado 2 7 2 8 13 20

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Friday, May 25

FC Dallas 1, Toronto FC 0

Houston 3, New York City FC 1

LA Galaxy 1, San Jose 0

Saturday, May 26

Real Salt Lake 1, Seattle 0

New England 3, Vancouver 3, tie

Philadelphia 0, New York 0, tie

Chicago 2, Orlando City 1

Minnesota United 2, Montreal 0

Portland 3, Colorado 2

D.C. United 1, Los Angeles FC 1, tie

Sunday, May 27

Columbus 0, Sporting Kansas City 0, tie

Wednesday, May 30

Atlanta United FC 1, New England 1, tie

Philadelphia 3, Chicago 1

Houston at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, June 1

Vancouver at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Saturday, June 2

LA Galaxy at Portland, 5 p.m.

Houston at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

New York at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta United FC, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 3

Minnesota United at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.