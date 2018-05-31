Magnitude 4.6 earthquake rattles southeastern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A magnitude 4.6 earthquake rattled southeastern Taiwan's Taitung County this morning (May 31) at 9:03 a.m., according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the quake was located 13.1 kilometers northeast of Taitung County and was measured at a shallow depth of 7.4 kilometers, based on CWB data.

An intensity level of 5 was felt in Central Taitung County, while an intensity level of 1 was felt in Pingtung County, Tainan County, Kaohsiung City and Tainan City.

No injuries were reported at the time of publication.

Located along the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt in a specific location.