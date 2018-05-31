Phillies' Hoskins likely headed to DL with fractured jaw

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Rhys Hoskins is likely headed to the disabled list after a further examination Wednesday revealed he has a fractured jaw.

Hoskins was hit in the mouth by his own foul ball in the ninth inning Monday while facing the Dodgers' Kenley Jansen. He was removed from the game but examinations, including a concussion test, cleared him to play Tuesday and he delivered a pinch-hit double.

However, a more extensive examination Wednesday morning revealed the fracture.

"Rhys is likely to be a DL," Phillies manager Gabe Kapler said. "He had a CAT scan this morning that revealed a fracture. We're going to send him to Philly tonight to be evaluated by our oral surgeon. They wanted to do the CAT scan as a precautionary measure and they found a fracture in the jaw."

The Phillies did not immediately put Hoskins on the 10-day disabled list, leaving them one player down for Wednesday night's game against the Dodgers. Hoskins was 14 for 87 at the plate in May, after going 27 for 89 in March/April.

Infielder Mitch Walding was added to the Phillies' active roster, but that was as a replacement for utility man Pedro Florimon, who was placed on the DL after he fractured a bone in his right foot on a foul ball in Tuesday night's game.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball