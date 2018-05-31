The Latest: Game 2 under way between Vegas and Capitals

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Latest on Game 2 of the Stanley Cup final between the Washington Capitals and Vegas Golden Knights (all times local):

6:25 p.m.

Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final is under way in Las Vegas.

Imagine Dragons kicked up the pregame festivities a notch, playing its hit "Whatever It Takes," following the Vegas Golden Knights' elaborate show that precedes each game.

The Washington Capitals trail Vegas 1-0 but are used to playing from behind. Washington fell behind in each of the first three rounds and rallied to win.

The Capitals opened the playoffs with two losses to Columbus before roaring back to win four straight. They lost Game 1 in the second round against Pittsburgh before bouncing back with a win in Game 2 and eliminating the two-time defending champion Penguins in Game 6.

Washington won its first two games against Tampa Bay in the Eastern Conference finals, but then lost three straight, forcing the franchise to win two decisive games to advance.

If the Capitals end up winning the Final, they will join the 1991 Pittsburgh Penguins as the only Stanley Cup champions to trail in every series.

4:20 p.m.

Hours before Vegas hosted Washington in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final, fans filed in the plaza outside T-Mobile Arena on a 98-degree day in the desert.

Some of those gathered were holding the hottest ticket in town. Many planned to simply soak up the atmosphere while watching the game on big screens outside the arena with thousands of new friends.

The Golden Knights' logo was worked into hairdos of fans willing to make the commitment while others opted to have their face painted in black and gold.

2:15 p.m.

The Strip has hosted countless events over the years, featuring stars on stage and in the ring.

Las Vegas can now add a championship game in a major professional sports league to its list.

And, Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final has a tough act to follow.

The Vegas Golden Knights opened with a 6-4 win over the Washington Capitals, co-starring teams that combined for a Final-record four lead changes.

There also were big hits, some which might have lingering effects Wednesday night.

Washington's Tom Wilson was penalized for blindsiding Vegas' Jonathan Marchessault after he passed the puck in Game 1. Ryan Reaves scored a tying goal Monday night after appearing to get away with cross-checking Capitals defenseman John Carlson.

