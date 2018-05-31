Judge tells Alabama to release lethal injection information

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A federal judge has ordered Alabama to release information about its lethal injection process.

U.S. Judge Karon O. Bowdre on Wednesday ruled the "public has a common law right of access" to those records. Bowdre says the state can keep some information secret, such as the names of low-level prison employees involved in executions.

She ordered the state to tell her by June 7 if there is any sensitive identifying information in any of the records the court plans to make public.

The office of Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall says it's reviewing the order.

The Associated Press and other news outlets had filed a motion seeking release of the information.

For years Alabama has refused to divulge details of its execution process or where it obtains the drugs used.