Duvall's slam helps Reds beat Diamondbacks 7-4

Cincinnati Reds' Adam Duvall (23) celebrates with Joey Votto (19) after hitting a grand slam against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fourth inning
Cincinnati Reds right fielder Scott Schebler (43) high fives Eugenio Suarez (7) after hitting a two run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks duri
Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Patrick Corbin (46) adjusts his cap after giving up a two run home as Cincinnati Reds' Eugenio Suarez (7) rounds
Arizona Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt connects for a two run home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesda
Arizona Diamondbacks' John Ryan Murphy (36) scores on a double by David Peralta as Cincinnati Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart misses the tag during the f
PHOENIX (AP) — Adam Duvall's grand slam erased an early four-run deficit, and the Cincinnati Reds rallied to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-4 on Wednesday.
Scott Schebler added a tiebreaking two-run drive in the sixth, helping the last-place Reds salvage the finale of the three-game set. Joey Votto and Eugenio Suarez each had three hits.
Both of Cincinnati's homers came off Patrick Corbin (5-2), who gave up a season-high six runs in six innings.
Paul Goldschmidt and John Ryan Murphy went deep for the Diamondbacks, who have dropped 16 of 20 overall.