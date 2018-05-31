The Latest: Graham doesn't expect Sessions to leave soon

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions (all times local):

6:55 p.m.

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham says he doesn't expect Attorney General Jeff Sessions will depart "anytime soon," but the dynamic may be different once special counsel Robert Mueller completes the Russia probe.

Graham says Republicans want to avoid unnecessary drama ahead of the midterm elections. He says most senators believe it would be very difficult for President Donald Trump to name a replacement for Sessions and for the Senate to confirm a new nominee.

He says if Sessions leaves or is ousted, it would likely be seen as political interference with Mueller's investigation.

The South Carolina Republican tells The Associated Press that at some point Sessions will "have to make a decision."

Graham says if "you don't have the confidence" of the president, "that will affect your ability to be effective."

__

6:10 p.m.

President Donald Trump's lawyer has repeatedly counseled him not to fire Attorney General Jeff Sessions despite the president's ongoing anger at the attorney general's decision to recuse himself from the Russia probe.

Rudy Giuliani told The Associated Press on Wednesday that Trump has asked him multiple times, before and after the former New York City mayor joined the president's legal team last month, about whether Sessions should have been fired.

"I don't think the president should do it and I've told him so," said Giuliani.