After 16 years, backup spelling bee pronouncer gets his shot

OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — With the Scripps National Spelling Bee extended to three days this year, longtime pronouncer Jacques Bailly finally needed some help.

Bailly's understudy for the past 16 years, the Rev. Brian Sietsema, filled in for him during portions of Wednesday's competition.

Sietsema is a Greek Orthodox priest from Michigan, as well as a former linguistics professor and lexicographer.

Bailly is the longtime public face of the bee. He says it was hard to take his first-ever break, but he knew it was necessary.

This year's bee nearly doubled in size because Scripps started a wild-card program that allowed kids who didn't win their regional bees to get to nationals. More than 500 spellers competed over two days of preliminary rounds. No more than 50 finalists were to be announced later Wednesday.

