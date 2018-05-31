Jim Onorato Joins Johnson & Quin as National Sales Director

NILES, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 30, 2018--Johnson & Quin, a recognized name in full-service direct mail production and mailing services, announced that Jim Onorato has joined the company as National Sales Director. Onorato will be responsible for new business development and fostering relationships with accounts in a variety of vertical markets throughout the country. Onorato has extensive experience working with corporate clients in a variety of industries to develop strategic marketing plans for printing and direct mail programs. He has developed practical, cost-effective marketing solutions that meet client response and financial objectives.

Onorato has worked with many leading marketing services and technology companies including Vision Integrated Graphics Group, SG360° (a Segerdahl Company), RT Associates, Inc. and others throughout his extensive career in print and direct mail. He has been responsible for customer acquisition and retention, as well as sales leadership and strategic business development.

“Jim brings extensive knowledge in digital print technologies, direct mail and multi-channel marketing services to provide our clients with innovative marketing and communications solutions. Our sales team looks forward to working with Jim to identify new business opportunities and develop solutions here at Johnson & Quin. We have made significant investments in high speed color inkjet, color digital printing and high-speed production equipment. Jim will focus on presenting these exciting technologies and our secure, quality processes to clients and prospects,” said Andrew Henkel, Vice President of Sales at Johnson & Quin. “We are very excited to welcome Jim to the company.”

About Johnson & Quin

Johnson & Quin offers the latest production technologies including high-speed full color inkjet printing in combination with postal and mailing services to achieve the lowest postage and delivery costs. Johnson & Quin offers data services, other digital personalization and printing options, and certified data security. Johnson & Quin excels at high volume complex projects requiring personalized and variable data printing. For more information see www.j-quin.com, or find Johnson & Quin on Twitter or Facebook.

