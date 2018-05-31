Mouser Electronics Named Global High Service Distributor of the Year by TE Connectivity

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 30, 2018--Mouser Electronics, Inc., the industry's leading New Product Introduction distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components, has received the Global High Service Distributor of the Year Award for the fifth consecutive year from TE Connectivity (TE), a global leader in connectivity and sensors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180530006434/en/

TE Connectivity honored Mouser Electronics with the 2017 Global High Service Distributor of the Year and the 2017 Customer Expansion Awards for Americas and EMEA regions. Pictured left to right at EDS are Mouser and TE representatives Maria Cannon, Keith Privett, Jeff Newell, Joan Wainwright, Terrence Curtin (TE CEO), Glenn Smith (Mouser CEO), Renee Mitchell, Mark Burr-Lonnon, Tammy Stine and Todd Sanders. (Photo: Business Wire)

The top distribution award, presented at the recent Electronics Distribution Show (EDS) in Las Vegas, recognized Mouser’s performance based on sales growth, market share growth, customer growth and business plan performance.

“I am proud to recognize Mouser Electronics for the impact they have on our mutual customers,” said Joan Wainwright, President of Channel and Customer Experience at TE. “Mouser has a long track record of achievement with TE, receiving TE’s Global High Service Distributor of the Year Award for five straight years. Mouser accomplished this through record sales in all regions and growing their TE customer base by 11 percent.”

“Mouser is greatly honored to receive this prestigious award, and we'd like to thank TE for recognizing the outstanding efforts of our teams around the world,” said Glenn Smith, Mouser Electronics’ President and CEO. “TE is an industry leader and a valued business partner. We look forward to our continued mutual success.”

Mouser also received TE’s 2017 AMER and EMEA Customer Expansion Awards at the recent TE Distribution Summit. Mouser successfully grew its TE business through continued strategic inventory investments, SKU count expansion, and global marketing initiatives that support the engineering needs of customers worldwide.

Mouser stocks a broad selection of TE products for industries and applications, including automotive, industrial, harsh environments, data communications, consumer devices and aerospace and defense. To learn more about TE products available from Mouser Electronics, visit www.mouser.com/TE-Connectivity.

With its broad product line and unsurpassed customer service, Mouser strives to empower innovation among design engineers and buyers by delivering advanced technologies. Mouser stocks the world’s widest selection of the latest semiconductors and electronic components for the newest design projects. Mouser Electronics’ website is continually updated and offers advanced search methods to help customers quickly locate inventory. Mouser.com also houses data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, and engineering tools.

About Mouser Electronics

Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an award-winning, authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on rapid New Product Introductions from its manufacturing partners for electronic design engineers and buyers. The global distributor’s website, Mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 5 million products from over 700 manufacturers. Mouser offers 23 support locations around the world to provide best-in-class customer service and ships globally to over 600,000 customers in more than 220 countries/territories from its 750,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art facility south of Dallas, Texas. For more information, visit www.mouser.com.

Trademarks

Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

