|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Betts Bos
|48
|184
|52
|66
|.359
|Brantley Cle
|44
|181
|30
|62
|.343
|Simmons LAA
|53
|197
|32
|66
|.335
|Altuve Hou
|56
|229
|33
|76
|.332
|Segura Sea
|51
|218
|37
|72
|.330
|MMachado Bal
|55
|215
|30
|70
|.326
|JMartinez Bos
|53
|205
|36
|66
|.322
|Castellanos Det
|51
|204
|28
|65
|.319
|MDuffy TB
|39
|156
|10
|49
|.314
|Ramos TB
|42
|159
|16
|49
|.308
|Home Runs
Trout, Los Angeles, 18; JMartinez, Boston, 18; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 17; Betts, Boston, 17; MMachado, Baltimore, 16; Gallo, Texas, 15; Judge, New York, 15; KDavis, Oakland, 13; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 13; 4 tied at 12.
|Runs Batted In
JMartinez, Boston, 47; MMachado, Baltimore, 45; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 40; Judge, New York, 40; Lowrie, Oakland, 39; Haniger, Seattle, 39; KDavis, Oakland, 38; Benintendi, Boston, 38; Betts, Boston, 37; 2 tied at 36.
|Pitching
Kluber, Cleveland, 8-2; Morton, Houston, 7-0; Severino, New York, 7-1; Porcello, Boston, 7-2; Verlander, Houston, 7-2; Happ, Toronto, 7-3; Snell, Tampa Bay, 7-3; Rodriguez, Boston, 6-1; Tanaka, New York, 6-2; 2 tied at 6-3.