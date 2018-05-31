Wednesday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Toronto 000 002 002—4 6 1 Boston 001 012 02x—6 11 1

Gaviglio, Oh (7), Tepera (8) and Maile; Rodriguez, Barnes (7), Johnson (9), Kimbrel (9) and Vazquez. W_Rodriguez 6-1. L_Gaviglio 2-1. Sv_Kimbrel (18). HRs_Toronto, Hernandez (8). Boston, Nunez (4), Martinez (18).

___

Chicago 000 000 001—1 5 2 Cleveland 205 200 00x—9 13 0

Lopez, Volstad (3), Avilan (4), Rondon (5), Fry (6), Jones (7), Soria (8) and Narvaez; Kluber, Beliveau (7), Marshall (8), Taylor (9) and Gomes. W_Kluber 8-2. L_Lopez 1-4. HRs_Chicago, Sanchez (3). Cleveland, Ramirez (17), Encarnacion (13).