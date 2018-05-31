Wednesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Toronto
|000
|002
|002—4
|6
|1
|Boston
|001
|012
|02x—6
|11
|1
Gaviglio, Oh (7), Tepera (8) and Maile; Rodriguez, Barnes (7), Johnson (9), Kimbrel (9) and Vazquez. W_Rodriguez 6-1. L_Gaviglio 2-1. Sv_Kimbrel (18). HRs_Toronto, Hernandez (8). Boston, Nunez (4), Martinez (18).
___
|Chicago
|000
|000
|001—1
|5
|2
|Cleveland
|205
|200
|00x—9
|13
|0
Lopez, Volstad (3), Avilan (4), Rondon (5), Fry (6), Jones (7), Soria (8) and Narvaez; Kluber, Beliveau (7), Marshall (8), Taylor (9) and Gomes. W_Kluber 8-2. L_Lopez 1-4. HRs_Chicago, Sanchez (3). Cleveland, Ramirez (17), Encarnacion (13).