AmericanTours International Honored as Leading Visit USA Travel Company with Top Britain, Germany and China Tour Operators

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 30, 2018--AmericanTours International (ATI) was honored by the U.S. Travel Association (USTA) and Brand USA as one of America’s highest-volume tour operators at the Chairman’s Circle Honors Awards ceremony during the association’s 50th annual IPW in Denver, Colorado. This elite awards event —co-hosted by Brand USA— honored international travel buyers for outstanding efforts to bring the world to America.

L-R Chris Thompson CEO of Brand USA, Nick Hentschel COO of ATI, Noel Irwin Hentschel CEO of ATI and Roger Dow President USTA (Photo: Business Wire)

“IPW’s goal is to bring the world to America, and this year’s Chairman’s Circle honorees do all that they can to make that vision a reality,” said USTA President and CEO Roger Dow. “The honorees do tremendous work to ensure that travelers all around the world know that the U.S. is a great place to visit and they have my deepest gratitude for their contributions to the U.S. travel industry.”

Presented with the award by Roger Dow, ATI Chair/CEO Noel Irwin Hentschel stated, “It is an honor to be recognized by USTA and Brand USA for ATI’s passionate work in showcasing America to the world. ATI appreciates our partnerships with all the international tour operators, hotel companies and great destinations like Las Vegas, Grand Canyon and Yellowstone National Parks. We roll out the red carpet welcoming travelers to visit all 50 states with ATI-every visitor to the USA is a VIP.”

Hentschel was recently appointed to the board of directors of Brand USA by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross. Brand USA is the destination marketing organization for the United States and a public-private partnership created by the Travel Promotion Act to increase incremental international visitation to fuel the nation’s economy and enhance the image of the USA worldwide.

ATI revolutionizes the inbound travel industry setting standards for quality of service, product innovation, and technological expertise. ATI creates and operates unique motorcoach tours, creative incentives, customized special interest group experiences and DriveAmerica fly-drive itineraries in multiple languages. ATI packages wholesale hotel and attraction inventory from 30,000 suppliers across all 50 states in over 70 international markets.

ATI is America's largest privately held, American-owned, full-service Visit USA destination management and marketing organization. Headquartered in California and Florida with offices in New York and Hawaii, ATI serves nearly one million visitors generating an estimated $3 billion into the U.S. economy annually.

