Safety, Income & Growth Originates New Ground Lease in Atlanta

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 30, 2018--Safety, Income & Growth Inc. (NYSE:SAFE), the leading company focused on ground leases, announced it has originated a new ground lease on two office buildings, 100 & 200 Glenridge Point, in the Central Perimeter submarket of Atlanta, Georgia with repeat client Richmond Honan.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180530006386/en/

100 Glenridge Point (Photo: Business Wire)

The transaction marks the third time Richmond Honan has utilized a SAFE Ground Lease™ solution and represents SAFE’s fourth successful ground lease in Atlanta, GA. The ground lease features fixed annual rent escalations over 99 years with periodic CPI-based adjustments. The two adjacent Glenridge Point buildings are both five stories and total 185,000 sf. The property is well-located at the intersection of GA-400 and I-285, near three hospital systems, three MARTA transit stations, and multiple corporate headquarters.

“We are building strong momentum in the Atlanta marketplace. The SAFE Ground Lease™ provides a low-cost, long-duration solution that continues to enable clients to unlock value and achieve better returns,” said Greg Camia, Senior Vice President in the Atlanta office.

Safety, Income & Growth Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) is the first publicly traded company that focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. The Company seeks to provide safe, growing income and capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of high quality ground leases. The Company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT), is managed by its largest shareholder, iStar Inc. Additional information on SAFE is available on its website at www.safetyincomegrowth.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180530006386/en/

CONTACT: Client Contacts:

Tim Doherty, 212-930-9433

Executive Vice President

Head of Ground Lease Investments

tdoherty@istar.com

or

Greg Camia, 678-339-2014

Senior Vice President

Investments

gcamia@istar.com

or

Investor Relations Contact:

Safety, Income & Growth Inc.

Jason Fooks, 212-930-9400

Vice President

Investor Relations & Marketing

investors@safetyincomegrowth.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA GEORGIA NEW YORK

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: REIT CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE OTHER CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY

SOURCE: Safety, Income & Growth Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/30/2018 04:30 PM/DISC: 05/30/2018 04:30 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180530006386/en