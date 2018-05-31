New Polling Confirms Support for Increasing Use of Pipelines to Avoid Increasing Use of Oil Trains

ST. PAUL, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 30, 2018--Today, the Ag Energy Alliance released new Public Opinion Research results showing that Minnesotans support the increased use of pipelines to avoid an increasing number of oil trains traveling across Minnesota. The research further confirms that Minnesotans overwhelmingly support the kinds of critical infrastructure upgrades represented by the Line 3 Replacement Project. It is time for the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission to grant the need and route permits down the proposed route and get this critical infrastructure project built.

“Our grain elevator members and farmer consumers can’t afford an increased glut of oil trains if we fail to permit the Line 3 Replacement down the proposed route,” said Bob Zelenka of the Minnesota Grain and Feed Association. “We need to replace Line 3 down the proposed route and move these products in pipelines rather than clogging up our rail lines. “

“It’s clear from the research that Minnesotans overwhelmingly support replacing aging infrastructure – including oil and gas pipelines,” said Joe Goode, CEO of American Strategies, a national public opinion research firm. “The majority of Minnesotans believe pipelines should be used for oil transportation to avoid the safety and efficiency problems caused by the increased use of oil-by-rail.”

“Replacing Line 3 down the proposed route will avoid the interruption of service from an in-trench replacement which would come at a significant cost to farmers and other customers of our membership,” said Lance Klatt, Executive Director of the Minnesota Service Station and Convenience Store Association, a member of the Ag Energy Alliance.

The Minnesota Agriculture & Energy Alliance is a partnership between citizens, government, non-profit organizations and private companies working to support Minnesota’s farmers and agri-business, rural retailers and other small businesses. People and organizations from across the state are working together to help create policies and support projects that improve access to markets for agricultural products, efficient energy and the overall business climate.

