BC-BBA--Top Ten

BASEBALL'S TOP TEN By The Associated Press AMERICAN LEAGUE G AB R H Pct. Betts Bos 48 184 52 66 .359 Brantley Cle 43 178 28 61 .343 Simmons LAA 53 197 32 66 .335 Altuve Hou 56 229 33 76 .332 Segura Sea 51 218 37 72 .330 MMachado Bal 55 215 30 70 .326 JMartinez Bos 53 205 36 66 .322 Castellanos Det 51 204 28 65 .319 MDuffy TB 39 156 10 49 .314 Ramos TB 42 159 16 49 .308 Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 18; JMartinez, Boston, 18; Betts, Boston, 17; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 16; MMachado, Baltimore, 16; Gallo, Texas, 15; Judge, New York, 15; KDavis, Oakland, 13; 5 tied at 12.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 47; MMachado, Baltimore, 45; Judge, New York, 40; Lowrie, Oakland, 39; Haniger, Seattle, 39; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 39; KDavis, Oakland, 38; Benintendi, Boston, 38; Betts, Boston, 37; 2 tied at 36.

Pitching

Morton, Houston, 7-0; Severino, New York, 7-1; Porcello, Boston, 7-2; Kluber, Cleveland, 7-2; Verlander, Houston, 7-2; Happ, Toronto, 7-3; Snell, Tampa Bay, 7-3; Rodriguez, Boston, 6-1; Tanaka, New York, 6-2; 2 tied at 6-3.