2018 Race for Every Child to Raise $1.65M for Children’s National

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 30, 2018--The 2018 Race for Every Child benefitting Children’s National Health System expects to raise $1.65M to ensure world-class care is available for every child in need, regardless of ability to pay. The 5K run/walk and Kids Dash will be held on Saturday, October 20, at Freedom Plaza in Washington, DC.

Crossing the finish line of the Race for Every Child helps Children’s National provide world-class care for every child in need, regardless of ability to pay. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Our son Ari was given a 1-2% chance to live, but Children’s National gave us six unforgettable months with him,” said Heather and Jeff Goldman, 2018 Race for Every Child co-chairs. “We miss him each and every day, and the Race for Every Child allows us to celebrate Ari’s life with family and friends and to say ‘thank you’ to Children’s National. The Race for Every Child gives our entire community the opportunity to support the incredible work of Children’s National.”

Registration is now open at RaceForEveryChild.org and discounted early-bird registration rates will be available until June 15. Participants can create or join a team, sign up as an individual or virtual participant, or simply donate. The half-day event features a wide range of family-friendly activities at Freedom Plaza, including:

A USATF-certified 5K course down Pennsylvania Avenue for runners and walkers 100-yard Kids Dash for children ages 3 to 10 with Dr. Bear participant medals Awards ceremony for top finishers, fundraisers, and teams Meet and greets with superheroes, mascots, and Children’s National’s own Dr. Bear Family-fun activities including games, obstacle courses, live entertainment, balloon art, food trucks, and more

“The Race for Every Child really is ‘a Saturday like no other,’” said Dr. Kurt Newman, president and CEO of Children’s National Health System. “The entire community – runners and walkers, families and our staff – unites to celebrate pediatric health and to rally behind Children’s National. Everyone’s participation makes a tremendous impact on kids, now and in the future.”

Since 2013, the Race for Every Child has rallied more than 16,000 runners and walkers, raised more than $5.8 million, and impacted more than 1 million children throughout Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC. Proceeds help save lives and build strong, healthy futures for children by supporting innovative therapies, research, wellness and education programs, and family support services.

The 2018 Race for Every Child is generously supported by sponsors Trammell Crow Company & CBRE, Clark Construction Group, LLC, Costco Wholesale, CubeSmart, J. Willard and Alice S. Marriott Foundation, L.F. Jennings, NFP | The Meltzer Group, Carrie & David Marriott, Foulger-Pratt, KCIC, Specialists on Call, Polar Beverages, Bryan Cave LLP, The Chevy Chase Land Company, HITT Contracting Inc., Aetna, Array, ECS Mid-Atlantic, HGA, JBG SMITH, Miller & Long DC, Pioneer Building Services, Telos Corporation, VIKA Companies, LLC, JP Morgan Chase & Co., Shalom Baranes Associates, and SkyHop.

To learn more about the event and sponsorship opportunities, please contact Erica Baca at 301-565-8577 or ebaca@childrensnational.org.

About Children’s National Health System

Children’s National Health System, based in Washington, D.C., has been serving the nation’s children since 1870. Children’s National is #1 for babies and ranked in every specialty evaluated by U.S. News & World Report including placement in the top 10 for: Cancer (#7), Neurology and Neurosurgery (#9) Orthopedics (#9) and Nephrology (#10). Children’s National has been designated two times as a Magnet® hospital, a designation given to hospitals that demonstrate the highest standards of nursing and patient care delivery. This pediatric academic health system offers expert care through a convenient, community-based primary care network and specialty outpatient centers. Home to the Children’s Research Institute and the Sheikh Zayed Institute for Pediatric Surgical Innovation, Children’s National is one of the nation’s top NIH-funded pediatric institutions. Children’s National is recognized for its expertise and innovation in pediatric care and as a strong voice for children through advocacy at the local, regional and national levels. For more information, visit ChildrensNational.org, or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

