Aldevron Appoints Don Kania to Board of Directors

FARGO, N.D.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 30, 2018--Don Kania, Ph.D., has been appointed to the Board of Directors of Aldevron, a leading global provider of plasmid DNA manufacturing, protein production and antibody discovery services. Dr. Kania joins Michael Chambers, CEO of Aldevron; and Ethan K. Liebermann and Mark H. Carter, both from TA Associates, on the board.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180530006332/en/

Don Kania, Ph.D., joins Aldevron board. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We welcome Don to the Aldevron board and look forward to his contributions as we grow the company and expand into new markets,” said Mr. Chambers. “He has successfully managed rapidly growing companies in the life science industry and brings significant scientific and management expertise and experience to the board. Don’s leadership will allow us to manage our growth while enhancing the exceptional reputation Aldevron has built over the past 20 years.”

Dr. Kania brings more than 25 years of experience that includes scientific research and development, global operations, and manufacturing. He served as Chief Executive Officer and President of FEI Company (FEIC) from August 2006 until its sale to Thermo-Fisher in 2016 for $4.2 billion. Prior to FEI, Dr. Kania served as the Chief Operating Officer of Veeco Instruments Inc (VECO), which provides manufacturing and development tools for semiconductors, disk drives, LEDs and academic research. Before serving as COO he had served in roles of increasing responsibility at Veeco since January 1998.

Beginning in 1993, Dr. Kania served as a Senior Manager of Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. He served as Research Director of Crystallume, a venture funded thin film diamond company, from 1991 to 1993. Dr. Kania's other experience includes nine years of research experience at the Department of Energy's Los Alamos and Livermore Laboratories. He has been a Director of Leupold & Stevens, Inc., a family owned sporting optics company, since 2012 and FEI Company since August 2006. He served as a Director and Audit Chair of American Science & Engineering Inc. (ASEI) from February 2010 until the company was sold to OSI in 2016. He serves on the board or as an advisor to several privately held life sciences companies.

“I am grateful to join Aldevron’s Board of Directors and excited to work with the other members as we chart the path for the company’s future,” commented Dr. Kania. “The company has built an outstanding reputation within the life sciences industry that has fueled its substantial growth. Aldevron plays an important role in the development and commercialization of biopharmaceuticals and makes significant contributions to revolutionary new treatments. The opening of a new 70,000 square-foot GMP facility this summer and the addition of new products, including GMP Cas9 nuclease, pALD-X80 AAV helper plasmid, and mRNA will enable us to meet the increasing demands of the industry.”

About Aldevron Aldevron serves the biotechnology industry with custom production of nucleic acids, proteins, and antibodies. Thousands of clients use Aldevron-produced plasmids, RNA and gene editing enzymes for projects ranging from discovery research to clinical trials to commercial applications. These products are critical raw materials and key components in commercially available drugs and medical devices. Aldevron specializes in GMP manufacturing and is known for inventing the GMP-Source™ quality system. Company headquarters are in Fargo, North Dakota, with additional facilities in Madison, Wisconsin, and Freiburg, Germany. To learn more, visit www.aldevron.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180530006332/en/

CONTACT: Aldevron

James Brown, 701-499-7330

Vice President, Corporate Development

james.brown@aldevron.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NORTH DAKOTA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY NANOTECHNOLOGY HEALTH BIOTECHNOLOGY GENETICS INFECTIOUS DISEASES PHARMACEUTICAL RESEARCH OTHER SCIENCE SCIENCE

SOURCE: Aldevron

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/30/2018 03:17 PM/DISC: 05/30/2018 03:17 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180530006332/en