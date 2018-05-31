Rockwell Automation Collaborates with Plug and Play to Extend Innovation Strategy

MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 30, 2018--Rockwell Automation has joined Plug and Play’s corporate partnership network which provides access to qualified and strategically aligned early-and-growth stage startups.

Established in 2006, Plug and Play is a global innovation platform that, through a series of industry-specific accelerator programs, brings together the best startups and the biggest corporations in the world. By accessing these programs, Rockwell Automation will now be able to identify, review, and leverage new and disruptive industrial IoT technologies developed by world-class start-ups which will enhance its industry-leading offerings in integrated architecture, intelligent motor control, and related solutions & services.

“Our collaboration with Plug and Play demonstrates how we look to expand and accelerate innovation for industrial automation and information solutions, access new technologies, and better address customer needs,” said Elik Fooks, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development at Rockwell Automation. “With access to hundreds of startups and developers in Silicon Valley, we can positively impact the future of our industry, and the customer experience.”

“We are proud to have Rockwell Automation join our IoT platform. Their expertise in industrial automation and information will bring valuable insight to our ecosystem,” said Saeed Amidi, Founder and CEO of Plug and Play. “Our goal is to help them find the best and brightest startups so they can conduct successful pilots to grow their business.”

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play is a global innovation platform. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we have built accelerator programs, corporate innovation services, and an in-house VC to make technological advancement progress faster than ever before. Since inception in 2006, our programs have expanded worldwide to include a presence in over 20 locations globally giving startups the necessary resources to succeed in Silicon Valley and beyond. With over 6,000 startups and 220 official corporate partners, we have created the ultimate startup ecosystem in many industries. We provide active investments with 200 leading Silicon Valley VCs, and host more than 700 networking events per year. Companies in our community have raised over $7 billion in funding, with successful portfolio exits including Danger, Dropbox, Lending Club, PayPal, SoundHound, and Zoosk. For more information, visit www.plugandplaytechcenter.com

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK), the world’s largest company dedicated to industrial automation and information, makes its customers more productive and the world more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wis., Rockwell Automation employs 22,000 people serving customers in more than 80 countries.

